Cole Allen, the suspect accused in Saturday night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, made his initial court appearance Monday to face multiple federal charges, including attempted assassination of the president.

Allen, 31, a resident of Torrance, California, has been charged with three felony counts: attempted assassination of the President of the United States, transportation of a firearm and ammunition across state lines with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted on the attempted assassination charge, Allen could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He did not enter a plea during the hearing.

As Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh asked the standard questions typically posed to federal defendants, Allen nodded and responded, “Yes, your honor."

Assistant US Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine said prosecutors are seeking Allen’s continued detention pending trial.

Ballantine told the court that Allen allegedly attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump using a 12-gauge pump action shotgun. She added that he was also carrying a .38 caliber semi-automatic pistol, three knives “and other dangerous paraphernalia."

Public defender Tezira Abe indicated the defense may challenge continued detention, noting that Allen has no prior arrest record and remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Judge Sharbaugh scheduled a detention hearing for Thursday and ordered Allen held until then. A preliminary hearing is set for May 11.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Monday that Allen’s “intent was to bring down as many of the high-ranking cabinet officials as he could."

Investigators are also reviewing Allen’s apparent social media activity. He appears to have shared posts on Bluesky critical of Trump and his administration, including calls for the president’s removal.

Allen, described as a trained mechanical engineer who worked as a tutor, was subdued by law enforcement after shots were fired inside the Washington Hilton, where thousands of journalists, Trump, and members of his Cabinet had gathered for the annual dinner.

A Secret Service agent was struck during the incident, but the bullet hit the agent’s protective vest, Trump said.

According to the criminal complaint, Allen booked a room at the Washington Hilton on April 6 for a stay from Friday through Sunday.

The complaint states that Allen traveled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago on Tuesday, then continued from Chicago to Washington on Thursday and Friday. He checked into the hotel at 3:00 p.m. Friday.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Allen allegedly approached a security checkpoint on the hotel’s terrace level leading toward the ballroom.

The complaint states that Allen ran through the magnetometer carrying a long gun, at which point Secret Service personnel “heard a loud gunshot" and an officer was struck in a ballistic vest.

That same officer then fired several rounds toward Allen, who fell to the ground but was not hit, according to the complaint.

The complaint also states that Allen purchased his pistol in 2023 and his shotgun in 2025.