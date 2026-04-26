US President Donald Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, on Saturday night.

Vice President JD Vance and members of Trump’s Cabinet who were attending the event were also rushed out.

A source told CNN that Trump is safe. According to an administration official, Cabinet members are also unharmed.

Fox News reported that shots had been fired during the event, and that the "threat has been neutralized."

An FBI source told Reuters that the suspect attempted to pass through security at the venue while armed with a shotgun, and then opened fire at a Secret Service agent. The source added that the officer was wearing a protective vest and is unharmed.

Trump commented on the incident in a post on Truth Social, writing, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again."

He later published another post in which he said he would leave the premises as per the instructions of law enforcement.

“Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days," wrote Trump.

The US Secret Service said in a statement that, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, it is investigating a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

"The president and the first lady are safe along all protectees. One individual is in custody."

"The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation."