Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Sunday that security measures functioned as intended during Saturday night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, protecting President Donald Trump and other senior officials in attendance.

“The system worked; law enforcement and the Secret Service protected all of us. The man barely got past the perimeter. And so when you have a perimeter designed to keep people safe, like President Trump, and it works - that's something that should be applauded," Blanche said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week" with George Stephanopoulos.

Blanche said investigators currently believe the suspect, identified by law enforcement as 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California, likely acted alone, though the investigation remains active.

“We believe that he traveled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then Chicago to Washington, D.C.," Blanche said.

When asked how the suspect may have brought a firearm into the hotel, Blanche said authorities are still reviewing surveillance footage.

“It's a good question. And listen, I'm not sure. It appears that he checked in on the 24th [of April] to the hotel, and we're still looking at video surveillance and footage of where he walked and how he got in and how those firearms got in, but at the end of the day, I expect we'll have a lot more about that in the coming days."

Meanwhile, US Secret Service spokesperson Matt Fagiana said in an email to NBC News on Sunday night that the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner had not been designated a National Special Security Event, despite Trump’s presence.

Such status is granted by the Department of Homeland Security for major events considered potential targets for criminal activity and involving large gatherings of senior US officials. Examples include presidential inaugurations, State of the Union addresses, and presidential nominating conventions.

When an event receives that designation, the Secret Service becomes the lead federal agency for security operations, and additional federal security funding may be made available.

Those attending Saturday night’s dinner included Trump, Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and several Cabinet officials in the presidential line of succession.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on why the dinner had not been classified as a National Special Security Event.

Trump praised the Secret Service response during an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes" which aired on Sunday night.

“When you look at it on tape, it’s almost like a blur," he said.

“But it was amazing because as soon as they (law enforcement) saw that, you could see them draw their guns. They were so professional, aimed their guns, and then they took him down immediately."

The president said the suspect ran approximately 45 yards, quipping that the “NFL should sign him up."