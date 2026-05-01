US prosecutors have submitted new evidence in the case on the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ event in Washington.

The evidence includes security footage showing the suspect, Cole Thomas Allen, entering the building through a side door leading to the security screening corridor.

The footage shows that moments after Allen entered, a police officer and his dog approached the door and stood nearby for about 12 seconds.

Shortly after the officer left the area, Allen is seen rushing forward with a weapon in hand toward the event entrance, while about ten security personnel were stationed nearby.

One of the security officers appears to recognize the threat within a second, draws his weapon, and opens fire at Allen as he passes. Other security personnel, along with additional forces arriving at the scene, are seen drawing weapons and pursuing the suspect.

The footage also shows one of the Secret Service agents being struck during the incident. Another video submitted as evidence shows Allen moving freely through the hotel corridors prior to the attack.