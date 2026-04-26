Israeli-born mentalist Oz Pearlman was in the middle of performing a trick for President Trump and First Lady Melania as he hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday night, when shots were fired outside the room.

In footage from the incident, the performer could be seen standing between the President and First Lady, showing them a piece of paper as part of his performance, as chaos broke out around them. Within seconds, Secret Service members surrounded the Presidential couple, and they, as well as the other cabinet members present, were evacuated from the premises.

Pearlman wrote in a post on social media: "Thank you all for checking on me. I am ok and thank G-d everyone is alright!"

The mentalist recounted the terrifying events: "Was in the middle of performing for the President and First Lady when I looked up to see a commotion, thought it was a bomb about to go off or shots fired. We hit the deck fast and Secret Service acted decisively and professionally to protect us all."

He continued: "We laid on the ground, I was a couple feet away from President Trump, eyes locked with one another. It was likely the scariest moment of my life and will never forget it. So happy everyone is ok."