תיעוד מהמרדף: כך נלכדו רעולי הפנים שיידו אבנים בא-טור צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Determined activity by security forces in Jerusalem's A-Tur neighborhood led to the arrest of four Arab teenagers, suspected of involvement in stone-throwing at Jewish homes in the area. The incident occurred during a routine patrol by Border Police officers on Saturday night.

During the patrol, the officers spotted four suspects wearing masks and throwing stones in an organized manner at homes in the neighborhood.

The force immediately moved to engage and launched a foot pursuit after the suspects, who attempted to flee through the neighborhood’s alleyways. A Border Police officer managed to catch up with one of the suspects and arrest him at the scene.

Following the initial arrest, officers from the Shalem station together with Border Police forces conducted rapid and targeted searches, which quickly led to the location and arrest of the three additional suspects who had initially escaped.

All four suspects were taken for questioning at the police station, and this morning their detention was extended by one day.