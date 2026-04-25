Amid Hezbollah's continued ceasefire violations and rocket fire toward the Galilee, the leaders of several communities in northern Israel have expressed frustration at the government's inaction and a feeling of abandonment.

Upper Galilee Regional Council head Asaf Langleben criticized the status quo in northern Israel, which continues to suffer from Hezbollah's attacks despite the extension of the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

"This is not a ceasefire. It is a tense calm that has once again been broken by a rocket barrage at Manara and Margaliot. The responsibility to remove the missile threat and restore security to northern residents lies solely with the Israeli government. Residents of the north deserve to return to true routine and safe lives until the threat is removed - however long it takes."

Mateh Asher Regional Council head and Confrontation Line Forum chairman Moshe Davidovich said in response to the ongoing fire: "What is happening here is not a ceasefire - it may be unceasing fire."

Metula Council head David Azoulay criticized the government, saying, "Shabbat, midday, the birds are chirping - and again there are sirens. Again a so-called ‘ceasefire,’ and the screen reads: ‘rocket and missile fire, Misgav Am, Manara, Margaliot.’ The fire is clearly heard throughout the area. Soon the Home Front Command will issue a statement that it was a false alarm, then the IDF spokesperson will correct it to ‘fire toward forces in Lebanon,’ and the Prime Minister is busy with how the American economy will grow."

Azoulay added: "We’re not really of interest to him. Abandonment, we said? American interests at the expense of Israeli citizens. That’s what happens when you get a ‘bear hug.’ Oh and by the way, regardless of what the military or political leadership says, there was one impact in an open area and several interceptions. By miracle, once again there were no casualties. But even if there had been, it probably wouldn’t interest those who are supposed to provide us with security. Until ‘total victory,’ the question is whose [victory it will be]."