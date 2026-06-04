On Wednesday night, the IDF identified several Hezbollah launches in the Al-Qatrani area.

The launches by the Hezbollah terror organization landed inside a UNIFIL force position in the Dibbine area in southern Lebanon, the IDF confirmed Thursday.

As a result of the launches, a UN personnel member was killed, and two others were injured.

The IDF stressed, "An examination of the launch trajectory clearly indicates that the fire was carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

"Hezbollah’s launches endanger international forces and also harm UN personnel operating in the area."

The Serbian authorities have confirmed that the peacekeeper was a Serbian national who had received emergency medical care after his base came under attack. He was then helicoptered to a Beirut hospital where he died.

UNIFIL confirmed the attack, stating, "A UNIFIL peacekeeper died early this morning from critical injuries sustained when mortar shells struck his position near Marjayoun, southeastern Lebanon."

"Two other peacekeepers, who also sustained injuries, are being treated at a medical facility in the UNIFIL base.

"Soon after the incident that happened late last night, the critically injured peacekeeper was flown to a hospital in Beirut where he succumbed to his wounds. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the peacekeeper who lost his life in the service of peace. Our thoughts also go out for the full and speedy recovery of the injured peacekeepers."

The statement added, "UNIFIL has launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to this tragic incident."

"UNIFIL has detected an increasingly high number of trajectories and impacts in South Lebanon. The violence must end.

"We reiterate our call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times, including by refraining from actions that may put peacekeepers in danger. We also call on relevant national authorities to investigate the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure criminal accountability.

"Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701, and may amount to war crimes," the statement concluded.