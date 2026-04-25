Siren sounded Saturday afternoon in Manara, Margaliot, and Misgav Am in the Galilee Panhandle, following the launch of rockets from Lebanon. One of the rockets exploded in an open area, and the second was intercepted.

No injuries were reported.

"This incident constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF warned.

About an hour later, at 5:17 p.m., alerts sounded warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration into the western Galilee area. Approximately ten minutes later, the Home Front Command announced that the incident had "concluded" and the IDF later confirmed that two aircraft entered Israeli territory.

"The Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that was launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory," a statement read. "Contact with an additional suspicious aerial target was lost."

"No injuries were reported. This incident constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

Shortly prior to the rocket launch towards the Galilee Panhandle, the IDF reported the interception of "a suspicious aerial target that was identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line."

"The target did not cross into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Over the course of the day, reports emerged from Lebanon of IDF strikes in several areas. IDF Arabic-language spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued a renewed evacuation warning to many villages in southern Lebanon, urging residents not to return. “During the ceasefire agreement, the IDF remains deployed in its positions in southern Lebanon in the face of Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity," he said.

In the morning hours, artillery strikes were reported against several villages, alongside explosions documented in the village of al-Khiyam, apparently due to the demolition of structures. Later, Lebanese reports said the IDF struck a vehicle and a motorcycle in the village of Yohmor al-Shaqif, with four fatalities reported in the two strikes. In the afternoon, additional artillery fire was reported in Wadi Hassan, al-Qantara, Alman, Yohmor al-Shaqif, and al-Qusayr.

"IDF soldiers of the 36th Division struck and eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists who were driving in a vehicle loaded with weapons. An additional terrorist riding a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line, was also eliminated," the IDF said.

The IDF added, "Earlier today, IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade and the Multidimensional Unit identified two armed Hezbollah terrorists in the Litani area, south of the Forward Defense Line. The terrorists were eliminated in an Israeli Air Force strike guided by the soldiers. The terrorists that were eliminated posed a threat to the IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon." According to the IDF, 15 terrorists were eliminated over the weekend.

Overnight, the IDF struck Hezbollah rocket launchers that were loaded and ready for launch in the areas of Deir El Zahrani, Reman, and Al-Saamiya in southern Lebanon, north of the Forward Defense Line. "These launchers posed an immediate threat to IDF soldiers and to Israeli civilians," the IDF emphasized.