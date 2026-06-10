תקיפות צה''ל בדרום לבנון דובר צה"ל

Since Tuesday, the IDF has struck Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the area of Tyre and in several areas in southern Lebanon.

In the Tyre area, the IDF struck six infrastructure sites used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

Among the infrastructure struck was a site used by Hezbollah terrorists to launch explosive drones toward IDF soldiers.

In southern Lebanon, the IDF struck ready-to-use Launchers, terrorists who operated in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating, and additional terror infrastructure sites.