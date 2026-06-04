הרמטכ"ל עם ראשי רשויות בצפון צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir on Thursday held a situational assessment and discussion with a forum of northern local authority heads and the General Staff Forum at the Northern Command.

Zamir expressed his appreciation for IDF troops and Northern Command commanders for their achievements in the operation thus far, emphasizing that the IDF’s objectives are to protect the communities in northern Israel, create a new security reality, and deepen the damage inflicted on Hezbollah.

In addition, he expressed his appreciation to the local authority heads for their leadership, partnership, and support throughout the operation, stressing that the IDF will continue to stand by their side and work in close cooperation to ensure the residents' security.

"We chose to hold a joint situation assessment to deepen the dialogue and strengthen the partnership," Zamir said. "We have a shared goal - protecting the residents of the north and restoring lasting peace and security. We are working together, shoulder to shoulder, toward that goal."

He added "We are maintaining a multi-front state of readiness and are looking at the broader picture across the entire Middle East, while remaining focused on the northern border."

"My directive is to concentrate our efforts here - the majority of the IDF’s troops and capabilities are deployed in the northern arena. Even at this hour, our troops continue to operate on the ground and with firepower to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and remove threats. Just this week, IDF troops operated in the Beaufort Ridge area, dismantling significant and critical Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure that had been built over many years, while advancing defensive operations."

Zamir also noted that Israel has "weakened Iran and its axis to an unprecedented degree, significantly damaging and weakening Hezbollah as well, which serves as a key pillar of Iran’s influence. We have created a new security reality. We are standing between the communities and the threats they face, removing those threats."

"During Operation Roaring Lion, when we identified Hezbollah’s entry into the the attack against Israel, we acted swiftly and decisively to eliminate the threat of infiltration raids and anti-tank attacks against the communities. This is our policy - there is no containment. We act with initiative and defensive action against every emerging threat.

"I am aware of the difficulties and the price you are paying. This is a time for leadership, determination, and perseverance. We are engaged in a prolonged operation, we have achieved significant accomplishments, and we hold the upper hand. Our mission is your security and your protection - restoring lasting peace and security. Together, we are committed to creating a better security reality here for the long term."