Reservists Party chairman Yoaz Hendel claimed in a closed conversation that former IDF Chief of Staff and MK Gadi Eisenkot and his associates "tried to politically eliminate him" while he was serving in the reserves and unable to respond to statements made against him.

According to Kan Reshet Bet, Hendel said at an activists’ conference that he was disappointed with Eisenkot and with the conduct of Ronen Manelis, who works with the former IDF chief of staff, and "briefed the entire world that I am a proxy of Netanyahu."

Hendel also accused Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman of "blatantly lying" and likewise claiming that "Hendel is an extension of Netanyahu."

The opposition bloc "is not focused on offering an alternative, but on attacking one another," he noted, adding that because the bloc sees him as "a thorn in their side," they are trying to sideline him, "but it’s not working."

"Ultimately, this bloc always brings a terrible result," he concluded.

In polls, Hendel's "Reservists" party consistently fails to cross the electoral threshold.