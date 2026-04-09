The right-wing coalition is stabilizing at a majority of 64 seats, according to a poll published this evening (Thursday) on i24NEWS. According to the survey data, the Likud party rises to 32 seats, allowing Netanyahu to confidently lead the bloc.

The coalition partners maintain their strength and contribute to the bloc’s stability: Shas receives 10 seats, United Torah Judaism 9 seats, and Otzma Yehudit another 9 seats. Religious Zionism receives 4 seats.

Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, receives only 2.7%, and Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz, receives 1.8%-both remain below the electoral threshold and outside the Knesset. The “Reservists" party (1.2%) and Balad (2.3%) also fail to clear the threshold.

In the opposition bloc, the “Yashar" party led by Gadi Eisenkot reaches 14 seats, becoming the second largest, followed by “Bennett 2026" with 11 seats. Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats each receive 10 seats.

In contrast, a Kan News poll shows Likud weakening to just 25 seats, with Netanyahu’s bloc standing at 51 seats-far from the majority needed to form a government. Meanwhile, the anti-Netanyahu bloc reaches 69 seats, or 59 without the Arab parties.

Naftali Bennett’s party receives 19 seats, Eisenkot’s “Yashar!" 14, and the Democrats 11. Yesh Atid receives 6 seats, while Religious Zionism, Blue and White, the “Reservists" party led by Yoaz Hendel, and Balad do not pass the threshold.

A Channel 13 News poll presents yet another different picture: Likud stands at just 22 seats, while “Bennett 2026" reaches 21 seats and “Yashar!" 12.

Otzma Yehudit and Shas each receive 10 seats, the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu 8, and United Torah Judaism 7. Yesh Atid receives 6 seats, Hadash-Ta’al 6, and Ra’am 5, while Religious Zionism rises to 5 seats.

According to this poll, the right-wing bloc reaches 54 seats. In a scenario of a joint run by the Arab parties, Likud and Bennett each receive 20 seats, the Joint Arab List 16, “Yashar!" 11, the Democrats 7, and Religious Zionism 6.