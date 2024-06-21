A new poll conducted by the Kantar Institute suggests that the entry of a new right-wing party that combines several forces, alongside a new party of reservists led by Yoaz Hendel, will change the political map in Israel.

According to the data, the reservists’ party led by Hendel wins 7 Knesset seats, alongside a right-wing party that combines Naftali Bennett, Yossi Cohen and Gideon Sa'ar, which wins 21 seats - for a total of 28 seats.

According to the data in such a scenario, the Likud Party wins 16 seats, National Unity 15, Yesh Atid 11, Labor-Meretz 9, Shas 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Otzma Yehudit 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and Ra’am 5. The Religious Zionist Party does not pass the electoral threshold.

In the scenario in which a right-wing party with Avigdor Liberman, Yossi Cohen, Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Gideon Sa'ar is running, such a party obtains 28 seats and becomes the largest in the Knesset. In such a situation the Likud wins 19 seats, National Unity 18, Yesh Atid 12, Labor-Meretz 10, Shas 9, Otzma Yehudit 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and Ra’am 5. The Religious Zionist Party does not pass the electoral threshold in this scenario as well.

According to the data, if elections were to be held today without any new party entering the race, the National Unity Party would win 22 seats and the Likud 21. Yesh Atid would receive 15 seats according to the poll, Yisrael Beytenu 13, Shas 10, Otzma Yehudit 9, Labor-Meretz 9, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5 and the Religious Zionist Party 4.