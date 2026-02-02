Yoaz Hendel, chairman of the Reservists’ Party, sparked an uproar on Sunday after comparing Bnei Brak to Rahat in the context of a loss of governance.

“In a functioning country, there is governance everywhere. What we have today is no governance in Bnei Brak and no governance in Rahat," Hendel said during a press conference at the Ramat HaNegev Regional Council.

The remark was made during the launch of a 10-point plan aimed at restoring governance and internal security. The plan includes comprehensive reform of the law enforcement system, the establishment of local police forces under municipal authority, the creation of a dedicated counter-crime division within the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the imposition of harsher penalties.

Hendel argued that “the loss of governance and the crime in the Arab sector is Israel’s eighth front," and called for the implementation of a “Texas Doctrine" for self-defense along with the creation of local police forces.

“The Israel Police is facing a severe manpower crisis. It’s time for the Texas Doctrine, for local police forces, and for establishing a Shin Bet counter-crime division to combat crime in the Arab sector," he said.

The comparison between Bnei Brak - a normative haredi city with low crime rates - and Rahat, which has become a center of severe crime and diminishing security control, drew sharp criticism from haredi leaders in Bnei Brak.

Menahem Shapira, acting mayor of Bnei Brak, issued a strong response: “Yoaz Hendel would do well to retract his words. The absurd comparison between Bnei Brak, a city of kindness with some of the lowest crime rates in the country, and Rahat is a complete detachment from reality and a form of cheap incitement."

Shapira added: “Bnei Brak is a model of order and personal security, while Hendel is a model of irresponsibility. It is embarrassing to see a politician who cannot pass the electoral threshold trying to scrape together desperate votes using the ‘hit the haredim’ method. Anyone who claims to speak about governance should start by learning the facts before resorting to slogans."

Further criticism came from Yaakov Vider, a member of the Bnei Brak City Council, who called Hendel “a liar, an inciter, and a fascist," and demanded an apology.

“This is a blatant lie and incitement - Bnei Brak is one of the safest cities in Israel, with some of the lowest rates of murder, robbery, and theft. At the same time, the city’s residents lead the country in kindness and mutual aid," Vider said.

“As a reservist, I say to Hendel: shame on you for carrying my name," he added. “My colleagues and I work to bring haredim closer to the IDF and to integration in Israeli society, while people like you push them away. Shame on you. I am waiting for your apology - both as a reservist and as a resident of Bnei Brak."