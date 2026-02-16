Supreme Court Justice David Mintz has accepted a request by the Israeli Reservists - Generation of Victory movement and ordered a hearing by a panel of judges on the issue of the registration of Yoaz Hendel's party under the name "The Reservists."

The decision follows a legal battle led by combat reservists from the movement who claim that the registration of the name as a party constitutes the cynical appropriation of the IDF and reserve service for political purposes.

The movement stated: "Reserve duty is the holy of holies of Israeli society, especially after the events of October 7th. The reservists are not a political brand and not the property of any politician. This name belongs to us all, from the right and from the left, and we can not allow any party paint our uniform with politics."

They added: "We commend the Supreme Court's decision to discuss this fundamental issue that will determine if the IDF remains outside of the political playing field."

Several months ago, the movement sent a request to the Registrar of Political Parties to disqualify the Reservists Party's name since "the name of the party constitutes part of the election propaganda in itself, and aims to send a message. The name that was approved for the party misuses the IDF."

The movement further wrote that "this use harms the IDF's neutrality and misleads the public. It seems as if reservists have united under his party. The approval of the party under this name violates the public policy, as it is prohibited propaganda."