A London man has been convicted on multiple counts of antisemitic threatening behavior following a series of incidents targeting members of the Jewish community in north London over several months.

Tavuus Jean Charles, 36, from Hackney in east London, was found guilty of eight counts of threatening behavior with a religious aggravation. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

The convictions stem from a string of incidents that took place between October 2025 and March 2026 in the Stamford Hill area, home to a large haredi Jewish population.

Charles was arrested on March 24 after police received reports of a man making antisemitic threats and throwing a stone at a passing vehicle. Six victims were named in the indictment.

According to prosecutors, on March 16 Charles stood outside the Belz synagogue in Stamford Hill and shouted threats at synagogue manager Barry Bard and his son, yelling, “Hey, I’ll kill you, not just you, all the Jews."

Roughly 30 minutes later, another haredi Jewish driver reportedly heard Charles shout, “I’ll kill you, Jews," before a stone thrown by Charles shattered the vehicle’s window.

On March 24, Charles allegedly escalated his rhetoric further, saying in Stamford Hill, “It would be good if we blow up one of their schools."

Earlier incidents were also presented in court. According to BBC reporting, David Bard, Barry Bard’s nephew, was standing beside his car outside the synagogue months earlier when Charles approached him and demanded personal information, including his home address. When Bard refused, Charles allegedly responded, “What do you mean you’re not affiliated? Do you want to lose your life?"

Two days later, Barry Bard arrived at the synagogue and saw Charles filming outside the building. Charles then allegedly shouted across the street, “Jew, I’m going to kill you."

During court proceedings, Barry Bard described himself as “petrified" by the encounter and called Charles “a danger to society." He said members of the local Jewish community fear for their safety following similar incidents in the area.