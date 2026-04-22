IDF soldiers located weapons in several areas south of the Forward Defense Line in southern Lebanon.

During an activity to dismantle terror infrastructure in the area of Al-Khiyam, IDF soldiers searched a structure used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization and located weapons, surveillance equipment, an RPG launcher, ammunition, and a Hezbollah flag.

In the area of Beit Lif, IDF soldiers searched structures that were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization and located within an RPG launcher, sniper weapons, and additional military equipment.

Separately, during operations in the Adshit al-Qusayr area, drones and warheads, military equipment, ammunition crates, magazines, and Kalashnikov rifles were located.

In an additional activity by the soldiers in the area of A-Taybeh, RPGs, an explosives activation kit, grenades, and ammunition were located.

"The weapons located were intended for terror activity of Hezbollah terrorists against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel," the IDF emphasized. "The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and its troops."

On Tuesday, the IDF identified two terrorists violating the ceasefire understandings in the Saluki area in southern Lebanon.

The terrorists, in violation of the ceasefire, crossed the Forward Defense Line and approached IDF soldiers in the area, posing an immediate threat.

Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.