IDF forces in Lebanon
IDF forces in LebanonIDF spokesperson

IDF soldiers on Tuesday identified two terrorists violating the ceasefire understandings in the Saluki area in southern Lebanon.

The terrorists, in violation of the ceasefire, crossed the Forward Defense Line and approached IDF soldiers in the area, posing an immediate threat.

Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

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In addition, IDF soldiers continue to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure to remove threats and locate weapons.

"The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and its troops," a statement warned.

Some of the weapons located in Lebanon
Some of the weapons located in LebanonIDF spokesperson