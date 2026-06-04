תיעוד חדש | מח"ט גולני היוצא בפקודה לכיבוש הבופור צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Thursday evening released, for the first time since the operation to seize the Beaufort Castle, an audio recording of the battle order delivered by outgoing Golani Brigade commander Lt. Col. Adi Ganon before the assault began.

"We are about to launch a historic attack on the Beaufort Castle," Ganon told his troops. "On our way, we will cross the Litani River. You are a generation of victory. You have already proven yourselves in courageous battles, and we will continue to strike the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

"Today's battle is a milestone in the history of the Golani Brigade and the State of Israel," he said. "This is a mission that was last carried out by the brigade in 1982, a mission that every Golani soldier grows up hearing about and dreaming of. The entire people of Israel stand behind us. I trust you and believe in you."

The commander also reiterated the IDF's commitment to restoring security for residents of northern Israel. "As we promised, we will continue for as long as necessary to ensure the safety of the northern communities," Ganon said. "We will move forward with humility and determination, and we will complete this mission regardless of the challenges ahead. There is no force that can stop the IDF, the State of Israel, and the Golani Brigade. This is Golani in battle, until victory."