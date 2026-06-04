Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team, today (Thursday), in Shlomi, held a meeting with local authority leaders from the Confrontation Line Forum.

The meeting was attended by Defense Minister Katz, Transportation Minister Regev, Education Minister Kish, Minister of the Negev and Galilee Wasserlauf, Minister Responsible for the Rehabilitation of the North and South Elkin, Settlement Minister Strock, Environmental Protection Minister Silman, Chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee MK Milvitsky, and MK Vaturi.

The local authority leaders thanked the Prime Minister for approving the large-scale plans for the North, totaling over 13 billion NIS, which include community fortification and extensive assistance for rehabilitation and growth.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the Authority Leaders: "There are two components here: One is the development and acceleration component. The second is the security, distancing [of threats], and prevention component. And we are very determined to do this. Why? Because it is an essential condition. For your children, or your grandchildren, for Jews, Druze, Circassians and Muslims. We are all in the same boat. And I am committed to this. I am committed to this. The ministers here are committed to this, strongly committed. This is not just lip service. And the money is one expression of this, but it is much more. It is the struggle while navigating diplomatically on a global level. One must navigate, but ultimately insist on our matters wisely, being flexible where possible and very firm where necessary."

"I want to thank you for your cooperation. I think today is a festive day. This is news we have worked on for a long, long time. And I truly thank my friends here, and everyone who worked hard here. This is a great day in our shared journey. I tell you, remember this: What you saw in the South - is what will be in the North. They didn't believe it then, but today everyone believes it. Here too. It is only a matter of time and of this firm and calculated policy, and I want to thank everyone once again," he said.