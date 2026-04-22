Germany and Italy on Tuesday rebuffed calls to suspend an EU cooperation deal with Israel, reported the AFP news agency.

Spain and Ireland had put the issue of halting the June 2000 agreement back on the table at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called the proposal “inappropriate."

“We have to talk with Israel about the critical issues," he said, adding, “That has to be done in a critical, constructive dialogue with Israel."

Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani pushed back as well, saying that “no decision will be taken today."

The EU last year already put on the table a raft of potential measures to punish Israel, including cutting trade ties or sanctioning government ministers, but so far none of the steps laid out by Brussels has garnered enough support from member states to be put into action.

Suspending the entirety of the EU’s cooperation agreement requires unanimity among the bloc’s 27 countries and would almost certainly be blocked by allies of Israel.

Both Spain and Ireland, which initiated Tuesday’s discussion, have been among Israel’s fiercest critics.

In November of 2023, Spain’s Ambassador to Israel was summoned by the Foreign Ministry after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez claimed that "Israel is violating international law and is carrying out indiscriminate killings in Gaza."

In April of 2024, Sanchez criticized what he called Israel's "disproportionate response" in the Gaza war, saying it risks "destabilizing the Middle East, and as a consequence, the entire world".

A month later, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares advocated for international sanctions against Israel, citing the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

In April of 2024, then-Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Later, Harris criticized Israel's strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, accusing Israel of a “pattern of flouting international law and disregard for rules of engagement."

A month later, Ireland joined Spain, Norway, and subsequently Slovenia in officially recognizing a Palestinian state.