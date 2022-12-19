MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism party) responded to the publication of a European Union document showing how the EU plans to help the Palestinian Authority seize control of Area C, which is supposed to be under full Israeli control under the Oslo Accords.

"The European Union's interference in Area C does not bring peace but rather, it intensifies the conflict," MK Rothman said.

"The EU provides direct aid to the Palestinian Authority, which uses it to pay salaries to child murderers, and to instill antisemitic hatred towards Israel and Jews, in future generations of the Palestinian education system," he added.

"Many years and vast amounts of money were invested by European Union countries in the false direction of Oslo. The outcome: rivers of blood, and no peace in sight. The European Union should show a little modesty, before it continues to follow this wrong path.

"It is peculiar that European countries care so much about what is happening in Judea and Samaria, while a war is raging in Eastern Europe. A war which threatens the stability in the area and the world order. I hope that the new government that will be formed in Israel will stand up to the blatant interference in Israel's internal affairs," Rothman concluded.

A report by Channel 13 News revealed the document from which it appears that the Union will work to map land to prove Palestinian rights there - without leaving traces of its activities. The document appears to point to the EU's use of left-wing organizations in Israel for this purpose.

The EU also calls for "following and monitoring Israeli archaeological activity in the area" - on the grounds that it is being used as a pretext for settlement building in Judea and Samaria.

The document also states that there is a need for a common European vision and a more coordinated approach between the parties in Europe in order to maximize the ability to expand involvement in Area C.

It was reported that Israeli officials received access the document and are currently studying it.