Several European Union (EU) member states will reintroduce proposals for sanctions on Israel when they meet next week in Luxembourg for the first time since outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s loss in his country’s general elections, JNS reported, citing the EUObserver news site.

Hungary under Orban has blocked several attempts to sanction Israel by withholding its consent from proposals that required a consensus by all EU member state foreign ministers to pass.

Péter Magyar, whose Respect and Freedom Party, commonly known by its Hungarian abbreviations Tisza Party, won the election on April 12, has not specified his standpoints on Israel. His platform favors closer cooperation with the EU, with which Orban has publicly clashed on many issues, including Israel. Magyar is expected to assume power next month.

Magyar has said he would reverse the Orban government’s decision to take Hungary out of the International Criminal Court for its prosecution of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

EU trade sanctions could mean a suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement by a qualified majority vote in the EU Council. If passed, this could cost Israel about $1 billion annually.

The meeting in Luxembourg is to be held on April 21 and cover various foreign policy issues, including the situation vis-à-vis Iran, according to the EUobserver.