EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday urged allies of Israel -- primarily the United States -- to stop sending it weapons as "too many people" are being killed in Gaza, AFP reported.

Pointing to US President Joe Biden's comment last week that Israel's military action was "over the top", Borrell said, "Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people have been killed."

"Is (it) not logical?" he asked in a Brussels news conference alongside Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN's agency for “Palestinian refugees”, UNRWA.

"How many times have you heard the most prominent leaders and foreign ministers around the world saying too many people are being killed?" Borrell asked.

The chief EU diplomat also slammed a call by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the more than one million Palestinian Arabs sheltering in the Gaza city of Rafah to be "evacuated" ahead of a planned Israeli military operation there.

"They are going to evacuate -- where? To the moon? Where are they going to evacuate these people?" Borrell asked.

Borrell has been critical of Israel during the war in Gaza. Last month, he accused Israel of having financed the creation of Hamas in an attempt to weaken the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Borrell added that the only peaceful solution included the creation of a Palestinian state.

"We only believe a two-state solution imposed from the outside would bring peace even though Israel insists on the negative," he said.

Borrell previously condemned Hamas for using "hospitals and civilians as human shields" in Gaza, but also urged Israel to show "maximum restraint" to protect civilians from the war it is waging against Hamas.