The IDF on Sunday night struck a loaded and ready-to-fire launcher in the area of Qalaouiye in southern Lebanon, north of the Forward Defense Line, in order to prevent a direct threat to the communities of northern Israel.

The loaded launcher posed an immediate threat to IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians and was struck in order to remove the threat.

The ten-day ceasefire agreement with Lebanon allows the IDF to remove immediate or future threats to Israeli soldiers and civilians.

In a statement, the IDF promised that it "will continue to take the necessary measures in self-defense against threats, while ensuring the security of Israeli civilians and the soldiers deployed in the area. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers and will take all necessary measures to ensure their safety."

"The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and its soldiers."