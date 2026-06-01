Captain Doctor Ori Yosef Silvester, aged 30, from Tel Aviv, a doctor in the Shaked Battalion (424), Givati Brigade, fell in combat in southern Lebanon, it was cleared for publication this evening (Monday).

During the incident in which Captain Doctor Ori Yosef Silvester fell, two IDF officers and an IDF soldier were severely injured, and an additional IDF soldier was moderately injured. Additionally, during the incident, two IDF officers and an IDF soldier were lightly injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital. Their families have been notified.