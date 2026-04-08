Officials at the Ministry of Education estimated today (Wednesday) that many municipalities will be classified as “green" following the ceasefire with Iran, which would allow schools to reopen as early as tomorrow.

Numerous localities have announced that studies will resume as usual tomorrow, including Tel Aviv, Hadera, Yehud, Ganei Tikva, Kiryat Ono, Herzliya, Hod Hasharon, Ramat Gan, Kfar Saba, Givatayim, and Rishon LeZion.

In Tel Aviv, authorities announced that activities will resume tomorrow starting at 10:00 a.m., including after-school programs. Carmel Shama-Hacohen, Mayor of Ramat Gan, wrote to residents that the Home Front Command had informed him that “as of this evening, Ramat Gan is returning to green status, meaning no restrictions. Full routine, including Mimouna celebrations."

The Mayor of Hod Hasharon, Amir Kochavi, also announced a change in the city’s protective guidelines. In a post on Facebook, he wrote that the city is “preparing for as full a reopening of the education system as possible," and that an organized update will follow. Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar issued a similar notice to residents.

Givatayim also announced a return to studies tomorrow, with schools opening at 9:00 a.m. and kindergartens at 9:30 a.m., operating until 2:00 p.m. The municipality noted that efforts are being made to reopen after-school programs, with an update expected after the holiday.

Rishon LeZion likewise announced that studies will resume tomorrow starting at 8:00 a.m., including after-school programs.

Joining the central region mayors, Mevaseret Zion Council Head Yoram Shimon informed residents that efforts are underway to enable schools to reopen as early as tomorrow morning.

The education system in Jerusalem will fully resume operations starting tomorrow (Thursday, April 9), with approval from the Israel Home Front Command and the Israeli Ministry of Education. Classes will begin at 08:00 in all educational institutions across the city, including daycare centers.

According to the announcement, afternoon programs will operate as usual; however, meals will not be provided tomorrow only. Regarding meals in daycare centers, parents are advised to check directly with the operating networks. Transportation services for comprehensive special education frameworks will continue as usual, while in other educational settings, students will be required to arrange their own transportation.

The Haifa Municipality stated that the city will continue operating according to Home Front Command guidelines, and that an update will be issued once decisions are made.