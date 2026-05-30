The IDF's Home Front Command on Saturday night announced that schools along the Israel-Lebanon border would be closed Sunday, following increased rocket fire and UAV launches towards communities in the area.

The new guidelines, developed in coordination with the Home Front Command's ongoing situational assessment, will remain in effect from Saturday, May 30th, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. until Monday, June 1st, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Changes apply to areas in the "Confrontation Line" area, as well as the communities of Meron, Bar Yohai, Or HaGanuz, Safsufa, Yesud HaMa’ala, Kisra-Sumei, Beit Jann, and Sde Eliezer, which will move to the "limited activity" level.

In these areas, educational activities are not permitted, and workplaces may open only in locations from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time. Gatherings and services may be attended by up to 50 people in an open area and up to 200 people within a structure. Beaches are closed to the public.

Additional changes apply to the Upper Galilee and Northern Golan areas, as well as the communities of Katzrin and Kidmat Tzvi. These areas will move to the "partial activity" level.

In these areas, educational activities may be held in a structure or in a location from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time. Workplaces may open in a structure or in a location from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time. Gatherings and services may be attended by up to 50 people in an open area and up to 200 people within a structure. Beaches are closed to the public.

"The Home Front Command continues to conduct ongoing situational assessments," a statement said. "Any changes to the defensive guidelines will be updated to the public through the official platforms of the Home Front Command and the IDF."