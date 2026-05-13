The Education Ministry has published its "learning framework" document for the 2026-2027 school year, setting out the structure of studies, teaching hours, and curricula across Israel’s education system.

The document provides school principals with a framework that combines mandatory subjects with administrative flexibility, aiming to adapt the education system to current challenges and changing realities.

The new framework places special emphasis on strengthening core subjects and excellence programs, while establishing a national goal of advancing STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). Under the plan, mathematics and science will become mandatory weekly subjects throughout the system, alongside additional dedicated enrichment hours to expand opportunities for excellence.

Alongside scientific studies, the Ministry will continue strengthening values-based and identity-focused education through Bible and heritage studies.

Bible studies will continue as a disciplinary subject taught for two hours weekly, while the “Heritage Paths" program in elementary and middle schools will be expanded to reinforce Jewish roots and identity.

One significant innovation in the new framework is making financial education a mandatory subject for ninth-grade students, aimed at providing students with tools for responsible financial conduct.

In addition, the Ministry is emphasizing the thoughtful integration of artificial intelligence tools into teaching, requiring schools to incorporate digital learning experiences in core subjects according to age group.

In the area of emotional resilience and well-being, the "Strengths Along the Way" program will become mandatory in order to strengthen students’ emotional and social support systems. This will include programs such as “Choosing Life" and “Friendship and Relationships Without Violence," while high schools will continue advancing the “flexible matriculation" model and integrating academic courses.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said: "The reorganization of the learning reflects a clear vision: The State of Israel’s education system must prepare Israel's students both for tomorrow’s world and for life itself. We are strengthening core subjects, science, and technology, integrating artificial intelligence and digital learning, while at the same time deepening education in identity, values, roots, and personal and social resilience. For the first time, Bible studies are also anchored as a core subject throughout the education system, as part of a vision connecting excellence, identity, national responsibility, and genuine readiness for the future."