A major and deeply concerning espionage case has come to light, involving a suspected network operating within the IDF on behalf of Iranian intelligence.

According to an i24 report, two active-duty Air Force soldiers have been held for roughly a month on suspicion of maintaining contact with hostile operatives and transferring sensitive security information during wartime.

Investigators from the ISA and Israel Police believe the soldiers were directed by Iranian handlers to gather and relay detailed intelligence on Air Force bases, operational capabilities, and classified weapons systems.

The suspects were also allegedly tasked with collecting information on senior political and security figures, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who was reportedly a primary target.

In the early stages of the investigation, additional soldiers were detained, including some serving in highly sensitive units. While the two main suspects remain under joint interrogation due to the seriousness of the allegations, the cases involving other soldiers have been handed over to the Military Police Investigations Division to determine their level of involvement and the extent of any information leaks.

The investigation is now nearing completion, with indictments expected to be filed in the coming week.