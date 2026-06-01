חיסול המחבלים ותקיפת המחסן דובר צה"ל

Forces of the Givati Brigade are currently operating under the command of the 36th Division to eliminate terrorists and destroy infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization north of the Litani River.

During the activity, the forces on Sunday identified three Hezbollah terrorists who were working to launch drones toward IDF forces operating in the area.

In a rapid maneuver, Israeli Air Force UAV operators identified and eliminated the terrorists in precise strikes as they attempted to flee the area.

In addition to eliminating the terrorist cell, the forces began extensive searches of the area and located a weapons storage facility belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization.

Inside the facility, rockets and explosive drones were found, which were ready for immediate launch toward IDF forces in the area. After the forces completed their activity in the area, the facility was struck and destroyed by the Israeli Air Force.

Following the strike on the compound, numerous secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of additional weapons and explosives at the site.