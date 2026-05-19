IDF troops have settled the score with another perpetrator of the October 7th Massacre.

Soldiers operating in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday identified a Hamas terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat.

Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force, guided by the ground troops, eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.

The terrorist who was eliminated had also infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th massacre and, in recent days, attempted to execute attacks against IDF troops.