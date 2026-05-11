The IDF reported an unusual incident on Monday during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

During an Israeli Air Force activity to evacuate injured IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, a helicopter landed in the extraction area with no ability to take off due to a technical error.

Upon learning of the error, an additional helicopter was dispatched to evacuate the injured soldiers.

Simultaneously, Israeli Air Force soldiers worked to repair the technical error.

After the technical teams worked under complex conditions, the helicopter safely departed.

The IDF stressed that despite the sensitive location, the helicopter was not damaged by Hezbollah fire and that the error was technical in nature.

The helicopter was dispatched to evacuate three soldiers who were lightly wounded during operational activity after an explosive drone detonated nearby.

The IDF reported that the soldiers were taken to the hospital to receive medical care and that their families were notified.