The US House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a resolution that would have required President Donald Trump to withdraw United States forces from the war with Iran unless Congress authorizes further military action, The Associated Press reported.

The measure fell short of passage by a vote of 213-214. It marked the latest failed attempt by Democrats to curb the president's military operation, as Republicans continue to largely back Trump's actions against Iran.

The vote came one day after a similar effort failed in the Senate.

Democrats expressed deep concern that the United States is becoming further entrenched in another lengthy conflict in the Middle East. They have pledged to continue raising the issue through additional war powers votes in the coming weeks.

Under the War Powers Act of 1973, Congress must declare war or authorize use of force within 60 days. That deadline in the Iran war will arrive at the end of April. The law provides for a potential 30-day extension, but lawmakers have made clear that they want the Republican administration to soon lay out a plan for the war’s end.

At the beginning of March, the Senate blocked an attempt to limit Trump’s war powers related to the Iran campaign.

A day later, the US House of Representatives rejected a similar resolution in a 219-212 vote.