The US Senate will vote as soon as Wednesday on the latest Democratic-led effort to rein in US President Donald Trump’s war powers, and party leaders promised on Tuesday to keep bringing up such resolutions as long as the Iran war continues, Reuters reported.

“Forty-five days into this war, Congress has been sidelined because our Republican colleagues refuse to take a strong stand against this war and duck it completely because they’re afraid of Trump," Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said in a Senate speech on Tuesday.

Congressional Democrats have tried and repeatedly failed in recent months to pass war powers resolutions to force Trump to stop military action and obtain lawmakers’ authorization before launching military operations, in both Venezuela and Iran.

At the beginning of March, the Senate blocked an attempt to limit Trump’s war powers related to the Iran campaign.

A day later, the US House of Representatives rejected a similar resolution in a 219-212 vote.

At the end of March, the Senate voted down a resolution aimed at requiring Trump to seek congressional approval for future US military action against Iran.

Democrats are attempting to link their efforts to rein in Trump on Iran to affordability, as disruptions in shipments of oil and natural gas have caused a run-up in US petrol prices and agricultural products such as fertilizers on top of the long list of other high consumer prices.