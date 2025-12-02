The US House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that would make participants in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel inadmissible to the United States, JNS reported.

The “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act of 2025,” introduced by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to bar “any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on Oct. 7,” including members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The bill has 18 Republican co-sponsors, among them Reps. Joe Wilson (R-SC), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Ann Wagner (R-MO).

The bill passed the House by voice vote with no objections and now heads to the Senate, which previously failed to act on an earlier version.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Democrats supported the legislation but opposed amending the Immigration and Nationality Act to cite specific terror acts. He argued that members of designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations like Hamas are already barred from entering the US

McClintock countered that Hamas should join the Nazi Party and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as groups whose members are explicitly barred under US law.

“Does anyone seriously argue that we should repeal the sanctions against persons who aided and abetted the Nazis’ Holocaust?” McClintock asked. “If not, then why oppose extending the same sanctions to the Nazis’ would-be modern-day successors, who just two years ago slaughtered more than 1,200 innocent civilians, including children and infants and the elderly, because they were Jewish?”

He cited the case of Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub al-Muhtadi, a Gaza-born resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, charged last month for taking part in the Oct. 7 attacks and then entering the US in 2024.

“New laws would be helpful to prevent a future Joe Biden from making a mockery of our sovereignty and reopening our borders to the most violent criminal gangs and terrorists on the planet,” McClintock said.