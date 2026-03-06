The US House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to wage war in Iran without congressional approval in a 219-212 vote.

215 Republicans were joined by four Democrats in voting against the measure. 210 Democrats and two Republicans voted in favor of the measure.

The measure was led by Thomas Massie, a Republican, and Ro Khanna, a Democrat. They forced a vote under the War Powers Resolution, which is intended to limit the president’s ability to engage US forces in hostilities without congressional authorization.

The vote means the vast majority of Republicans in Congress are now on record supporting the administration’s military operation.

The House vote came one day after the Senate blocked a similar attempt to limit Trump’s war powers related to the Iran campaign.

Democrats have largely opposed the escalation of hostilities with Iran, arguing that the President launched the operation without congressional authorization and warning it could pose long-term security risks for the United States.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries attempted to unify Democrats behind the measure but was ultimately unable to persuade a group of strong pro-Israel members of his caucus.

Jeffries met earlier in the week with several of those lawmakers, urging them to support the effort to restrict the President’s war powers and remain aligned with their party, according to CNN. A number of them ultimately chose not to back the leadership’s position.