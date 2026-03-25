Republicans on Tuesday again rejected a resolution aimed at requiring President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for future US military action against Iran, CNN reported.

The Senate voted 47 to 53 to put down the measure, with GOP Sen. Rand Paul joining with Democrats in voting to advance it, and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman voting with Republicans to block it.

This is the third time since the current conflict between the US and Iran started that Democrats have forced an unsuccessful vote over Iran war powers.

At the beginning of March, the Senate blocked an attempt to limit Trump’s war powers related to the Iran campaign.

A day later, the US House of Representatives rejected a similar resolution in a 219-212 vote.

Democrats have pledged to keep forcing votes until Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth publicly testify about Iran on Capitol Hill. To date, the GOP-led Congress has not held any open oversight hearings on the conflict, although there have been classified sessions for members.

Even if the measure had advanced, it faced an uphill battle on Capitol Hill, as it would have needed to withstand a full amendment process in the Senate before moving to the House, and then a likely presidential veto that requires a two-thirds vote to override.