Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday took credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which officially went into effect at midnight.

In a post on social media, Ghalibaf claimed that “the ceasefire was nothing but a result of Hezbollah's steadfastness and the unity of the Axis of Resistance."

He further wrote that “we will deal with this ceasefire with caution, and we will remain together until the full realization of victory."

The comments come a day after Ghalibaf insisted that no ceasefire in Iran would be possible without the inclusion of Lebanon.

“The completion and consolidation of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon will be the result of the resistance and steadfast struggle of the great Hezbollah and the unity of the Axis of Resistance," Ghalibaf wrote in a post on social media.

He added, “The United States must comply with the agreement. Resistance and Iran are one soul, both in war and in ceasefire. America should withdraw from ‘Israel First’ mistake."