Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that his country will not agree to any deal with the US until it sees "objective results."

Ghalibaf, who serves as a senior member of Iran’s negotiating team, insisted that his country has "no faith in the enemy’s promises - only objective results determine."

"Until we verify that the rights of the Iranian people have been fully guaranteed, we will not approve any agreement," he stressed.

On Saturday, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump has requested several targeted modifications to a preliminary diplomatic accord hammered out by American and Iranian negotiators.

The report noted that the directives were issued during a high-stakes meeting inside the White House Situation Room on Friday.

In its original draft, the memorandum of understanding bound Iran to a generalized commitment to forgo the pursuit of a nuclear weapon, but lacked concrete concessions beyond that vow. The existing framework outlines a 60-day diplomatic window to negotiate subsequent nuclear restrictions and corresponding American sanctions relief. The immediate priorities for those future talks were slated to be the disposal of Iran's enriched uranium reserves and caps on future refinement.

The president is now actively seeking to front-load and refine those specific parameters, said the sources cited by Axios.