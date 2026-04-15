The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reports that, following pressure from Iran, a week-long ceasefire will be launched in Lebanon this evening.

A senior Iranian official told the network that "the ceasefire will last a week - the end of the ceasefire period between Iran and the United States."

An Israeli political source responded to the report and said, "There is no decision on a ceasefire in Lebanon, nor has a request been received in this regard."

Earlier, the Associated Press reported that mediators are close to extending the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

The agency quoted several senior Middle Eastern sources who claimed that Tehran and Washington had given their consent in principle to the continuation of the ceasefire to allow more time for diplomatic talks.

Despite this, a senior American official said in an interview with Fox News that the US has not formally agreed to extend the ceasefire. "There is ongoing engagement between the US and Iran to reach a deal."