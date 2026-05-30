IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited the Lebanese border on Saturday, and was shown technological solutions that are in the development and implementation stages for dealing with the threat of explosive drones.

The IDF confirmed that some of the systems are already being used in several areas as part of operational trials.

A security source told Channel 12 News that the defense establishment has identified significant progress in the field of drone detection and its connection to alert systems. According to him, "within a few weeks there will be a solution for the critical stage of detecting explosive drones and connecting them to alerts."

At the same time, the IDF is continuing to work on improving drone interception capabilities. According to assessments in the defense establishment, forces currently succeed in intercepting about 70% of the explosive drones operating in the arena.

The defense establishment stresses that alongside defense and alerts, the main effort is focused on striking enemy infrastructure and the drone operators themselves. According to officials familiar with the matter, "the real and important solution is offense - striking the terrorists, command and control, and the means."

Meanwhile, the IDF expanded its activity in the north this week in order to reduce the drone threat in the border area. At the same time, the project to deploy protective nets continues, with more than 250,000 square meters of nets deployed so far, and the defense establishment is advancing additional procurement from suppliers in Europe.