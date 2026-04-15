Violent antisemitic attacks in 2025 killed the highest number of Jews in 30 years, according to a new annual report collecting incidents around the world, which was released on Tuesday and cited by CNN.

Throughout the year, 20 Jews were murdered in four different antisemitic attacks, including the Hanukkah attack in Sydney, Australia, in which 15 members of the Jewish community were killed, the report said.

According to the report from Tel Aviv University, the total number of antisemitic incidents in every Western country remained significantly higher than in 2022, the year before the Gaza war began. Last year saw a US-brokered ceasefire take effect in October that attempted to end two years of war in Gaza, while a 12-day war also erupted between Israel and Iran in June.

In New York and the United Kingdom, the report found that the end of the Gaza war was counter-intuitively followed by an increase in the number of antisemitic incidents. In the UK, where two people were killed in a car ramming and stabbing attack on Yom Kippur , the total number of antisemitic incidents increased from 3,556 in 2024 to 3,700 one year later.

In the United States, two staff members of the Israeli embassy were murdered in a shooting attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. The following month, a man used a flamethrower and Molotov cocktail to attack a demonstration for Israeli hostages held in Gaza in Colorado.

"High levels of antisemitism have become a normalized feature in societies with large Jewish minorities," the report’s authors wrote. In France, which has the third-highest Jewish population in the world behind Israel and the US, the total number of incidents fell slightly, from 1,570 in 2024 to 1,320 the following year. But the report found that incidents involving physical violence rose over the same period, from 106 to 126.

Germany, which treats the issue of antisemitism very seriously because of its Nazi past, saw a decrease in the number of incidents - 5,729 in 2025 compared to 6,560 the previous year. But both figures are a dramatic increase over the number of antisemitic incidents before the start of the Gaza war. In 2022, Germany experienced a far lower amount - 2,811 incidents.