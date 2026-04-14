The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Tuesday morning that Sergeant Major (Res.) Ayal Uriel Bianco, aged 30, from Katzrin, a firefighting vehicle driver in the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

The IDF further stated that a reservist was moderately injured, and two additional reservists were lightly injured in the same incident in which Bianco fell.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment in a hospital, and their families have been notified.

On Monday evening, the IDF announced that eight soldiers were injured during operational activity in southern Lebanon as a result of an explosive drone attack.

According to the report, the explosive drone fell and detonated in the area where the forces were operating. As a result of the blast, two soldiers were moderately wounded and six others sustained light injuries.

All of the soldiers received initial medical treatment at the scene and were later evacuated to a hospital for further care. Their families have been notified.

At the same time as the incident, forces from Division 98-including combat teams from the Paratroopers, Commando, and Givati brigades-continue to expand the security zone in southern Lebanon.