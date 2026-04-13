The IDF announced this evening (Monday) that eight soldiers were injured during operational activity in southern Lebanon as a result of an explosive drone attack.

According to the report, the explosive drone fell and detonated in the area where the forces were operating. As a result of the blast, two soldiers were moderately wounded and six others sustained light injuries.

All of the soldiers received initial medical treatment at the scene and were later evacuated to a hospital for further care. Their families have been notified.

At the same time as the incident, forces from Division 98-including combat teams from the Paratroopers, Commando, and Givati brigades-continue to expand the security zone in southern Lebanon.

Over the past week, the forces completed the encirclement of the strategic town of Bint Jbeil and launched a broad offensive to clear it of terrorist infrastructure.

More than 100 Hezbollah operatives were killed in close-quarters combat and in airstrikes, alongside dozens of terror infrastructures-including firing positions and command centers-that were destroyed by the troops.

During the operation, hundreds of weapons were located in the area, including launchers, missiles, and additional military equipment.

The IDF emphasized that the forces will continue “to act with strength against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and will not allow harm to the civilians of the State of Israel."