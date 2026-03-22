האב יהושע שרמן מספר על הנצלת הקרניות דמקה הפקות

Yehoshua Sherman, father of Yehuda Shmuel, who was killed in a car-ramming attack on Saturday near Homesh, shared today the family’s heartfelt decision to donate his son’s corneas to help others in need.

“Yesterday at the hospital, during an unimaginably difficult time, two angels approached us and asked if we would agree to donate Yehuda’s organs. We said yes-we would donate everything," Sherman recounted at the funeral. He explained that the family’s hope was to “bring light to others from this tragedy."

“They took his corneas, and with God’s help, his eyes will shine over the people of Israel through someone else," Sherman said, his voice heavy with emotion. He added that this decision brings comfort to the family: “This is our solace and his light."

He expressed hope that Yehuda’s donation will aid the sick and those in need of medical care. “With God’s help, Yehuda will help people-those who are ill, who need healing. And this, in turn, will bring healing to us, to the soldiers, and to the people of Israel, for everyone, God willing," he concluded.