Sources close to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei have reported to Reuters that he was seriously wounded in the face and leg but remains mentally sharp,.

Mojtaba was injured in the strike that eliminated his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the start of Operation Roaring Lion, and has not been seen in public since.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Times reported last week that Mojtaba Khamenei is unconscious, and that preparations are underway for his father's burial in a newly constructed mausoleum reportedly intended for "more than one grave."

The Times added that Mojtaba is currently "incapacitated" and "incapable" of running the country.

Last month, US President Donald Trump commented on the strike that wounded Mojtaba and killed his father, mother, wife, and son, saying: “The Supreme Leader is dead or seriously injured because no one is hearing from him. Who wants to lead Iran? No one."