Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was injured on the first day of the war, Kan News reported Wednesday morning, quoting information from Iranian and Israeli sources to The New York Times.

According to the report, Mojtaba, who has not appeared publicly since he was elected to office, sustained injuries to his leg on the first day of the war.

The NYT noted that Mojtaba has also not released any written or recorded statement since he was elected, adding that the reason for this, according to three official Iranian sources, is his injury.

According to the report, information received by the sources from senior government figures indicates that Mojtaba is suffering from several injuries, the most significant in his legs, and that he is staying in a location with limited communications. Iranian officials added that another reason for the new Supreme Leader’s avoidance of public appearances is fear for his life and concern that his location could be exposed.

Kan News added that in Israel, the defense establishment has also assessed that Mojtaba is suffering from leg injuries sustained on the first day of the war, an assessment that was reached even before he was chosen for the position of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

On Tuesday, the Iranian opposition website IranWire reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has not spoken with the newly appointed Supreme Leader since he took office.

A source familiar with the details told the site that the government and its ministers have no information about Mojtaba’s condition, and as far as they know, Pezeshkian has not been in contact with the younger Khamenei.

The source added that Iran’s government is experiencing "severe disarray" to wartime conditions, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is "operating with great coordination."