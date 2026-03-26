Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, has denied reports suggesting that Mojtaba Khamenei was killed or is in critical medical condition.

In an interview with India Today, Baghaei stated that Khamenei, who replaced his father as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, is in good health.

He added, “We are pleased that the regime is operating efficiently, our armed forces are acting according to Iran’s defense plans, and most importantly, our people are united in the face of these aggressive and brutal actions."

Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in the Israeli airstrike on his father’s compound on February, 2026, in which his father, mother, wife, and daughter were killed.

Several days ago, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Mojtaba Khamenei is “in excellent health," “fully in control of the situation," and performing his duties as expected. A similar message was conveyed by the state-linked Mehr news agency.

Since the Israeli strike, several written statements have been issued in Mojtaba Khamenei’s name. However, no recent photograph of him has been released, and his voice has not been heard.